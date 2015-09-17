CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Cablevision to be bought by Altice for $17.7 bln, including debt - source

(Corrects to say Altice to pay $34.90 per share not $39.40 for
Cablevision in third graph)
By Liana B. Baker
Sept 16 Cablevision Systems Corp has
agreed to be purchased by European telecommunications company
Altice for $17.7 billion, including debt, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters ahead of an official
announcement.
Shares of Cablevision, which is controlled by New York's
Dolan family, jumped 16 percent to $33.12 after the bell on
Wednesday.
Altice will pay $34.90 per share for Cablevision, CNBC said,
citing sources. (cnb.cx/1YdRdbV)
The New York Times earlier reported the deal. (nyti.ms/1F3kZKc)
Altice and Cablevision could not be reached immediately for
comment.
The latest move comes in an environment of consolidation
among American cable companies that have been struggling with
declining subscriber numbers as viewers shift to cheaper and
more flexible streaming services offered by Netflix Inc
, Amazon.com Inc, Hulu and others.
Time Warner Cable Inc said in July that it was
working towards closing a deal to be bought by Charter
Communications Inc.
Cablevision's shares closed at $28.54 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ken Wills)