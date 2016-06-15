Altice wins final regulatory approval to acquire Cablevision

June 15 New York state regulators on Wednesday approved European telecom group Altice NV's acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp, a $17.7 billion deal that would create the fourth-largest U.S. cable provider.

The unanimous approval by the New York State Public Service Commission with conditions means the Dutch company has cleared the final regulatory hurdle to complete the transaction announced in September.

Cablevision has 3.1 million subscribers, mostly in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Altice has said it expected to close the deal by the end of the month. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)