CORRECTED-Cablevision posts quarterly loss

(Corrects paragraph 2 to read $39.3 million)

Nov 6 Cablevision Systems Corp reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday as its costs rose even as its revenue increased.

The cable service provider posted a loss of $3.8 million or 1 cent per share compared with a profit of $39.3 million or 14 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose to $1.69 billion from $1.67 billion, meeting Wall Street expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

