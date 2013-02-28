Cablevision posts higher results on Dish court settlement

Feb 28 Cablevision Systems Corp took a $100 million hit on costs related to Superstorm Sandy but still posted higher quarterly net income, thanks to a $200 million payment from Dish Network Corp it received as part of a legal settlement.

The cable service provider posted on Thursday net income for the fourth quarter of $116 million or 45 cents per share compared with net income of $60 million or 22 cents per share in the fourth quarter a year before.

Revenue fell to $1.66 billion from $1.69 billion a year earlier, just missing Wall Street expectations of $1.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.