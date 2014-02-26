版本:
2014年 2月 26日

Cablevision loses video subscribers in fourth quarter

Feb 26 Cablevision Systems Corp lost 18,000 video subscribers in the fourth quarter but reported an increase in cash flow and revenue from a year earlier, when it dealt with Superstorm Sandy.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.58 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $1.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income was $51.8 million, or 19 cents per share, down from $116.54 million, or 45 cents a share. A year earlier, the company had higher net income because of discontinued operations such as Bresnan and Clearview Cinemas, two assets Cablevision has since sold.
