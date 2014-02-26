Cablevision loses video subscribers in fourth quarter

Feb 26 Cablevision Systems Corp lost
18,000 video subscribers in the fourth quarter but reported an
increase in cash flow and revenue from a year earlier, when it
dealt with Superstorm Sandy.
Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.58 billion. Analysts on
average were expecting $1.57 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was $51.8 million, or 19 cents per share, down
from $116.54 million, or 45 cents a share. A year earlier, the
company had higher net income because of discontinued operations
such as Bresnan and Clearview Cinemas, two assets Cablevision
has since sold.