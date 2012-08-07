Cablevision operating profit flat in 2nd qtr

Aug 7 Cablevision Systems Corp's profit from continuing operations was flat in the second quarter even as it added more Internet and phone customers.

The company said on Tuesday net income fell to $63.5 million, or 24 cents per share, from $87.8 million, or 31 cents, a year earlier.

Income from continuing operations was flat after excluding the impact of the AMC Networks spin-off last year.

Revenue was also flat at $1.7 billion.