UPDATE 1-Cablevision says Sandy outage hit half of its customers

By Nicola Leske
NEW YORK, Nov 1 Cable operator Cablevision
Systems Corp said on Thursday about half of its 3.3
million customers in the New York, Connecticut and New Jersey
area had lost power in the wake of superstorm Sandy, causing
widespread disruptions to its service.
Cablevision said in a statement that 1.6 million of its
customers were without power while 7,265 of the remaining 1.65
million customers who were not affected by power outages still
had no access to Cablevision's service.
The company did not respond to questions about how the
disruption would impact its financials.
A Barclays analyst, James Ratcliffe, said in a note that
"power outages make a good proxy for storm impact on telcos and
cable operators, since the same factors which cause power
outages (flooding, downed lines) also cause telecom network
failures."
Cablevision, which provide Internet, television and
telephone services under the Optimum brand, said, "Following
this unprecedented event, loss of electrical power continues to
be the primary cause of widespread disruptions of Optimum
service."
It said it had crews working to restore service and would
continue to provide updates.
Last year, Cablevision said it took a hit of $16 million
because of Hurricane Irene, a storm that affected the New York
area in late August 2011.
"For CVC, with 1.6 million of their subscribers still
without power, the impact is likely to be significantly greater
than the $16 million cost of Irene; we estimate a $36 million
impact," Barclays' Ratcliffe said in his note.
Cable operators Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
were also having service problems.
Time Warner Cable said it has had no reports of
significant damage to its network, but said it was hard to
assess the situation because many of its customers have no
power.
Cablevision had been due to report earnings Nov. 1, but said
on Wednesday it rescheduled the release to Nov. 6.
The company, which mainly serves the New York area but also
has operations in Montana and Wyoming, is controlled by the
Dolan family. The company also owns a newspaper and TV networks.
Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications
also said they had service problems in the wake of the storm,
but they did not provide details as to how many customers were
affected.
Of all the cable companies, Cablevision has the largest
percentage of their subscribers in the area hard hit, Ratcliffe
said.
Wireless service providers also struggled to maintain
service after the storm due to floods and power outages.
Cablevision stock closed at $17.46 on Thursday, up 0.22
percent.