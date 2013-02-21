Cablevision to add surcharge to cover higher sports costs

Feb 21 Cablevision Systems, the New York
based cable television operator, will begin charging an
additional fee of $2.98 per month to cover rising costs for
sports programming starting April 1.
"We have not raised our cable television prices in more than
two years," said Bradley Feldman, Cablevision's vice president
of video product management, in a statement on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, the rising cost of programming has resulted
in this sports surcharge, which is similar to those introduced
by other TV providers," he added.
The fee applies to all of Cablevision's subscription
packages with the exception of its Broadcast Basic package and
its Optimum Economy offer.
At the end of last year, Direct TV said it had
started charging an extra $3 in some of its markets to pay for
regional sports networks.
Cablevision, which is controlled by the Dolan family, said
it will also raise the pricing of its Spanish-language package
by $2 per month and its commercial video rates by $4 per month.