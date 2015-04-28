Cablevision to offer Hulu's on-demand video to customers

April 28 Cable operator Cablevision Systems Corp said it would offer Hulu's subscription video-streaming service to customers under its Optimum plans.

The deal makes Cablevision the first cable or satellite provider to agree to distribute Hulu's catalog of on-demand content, the company said on Tuesday.

Cablevision has been losing cable customers to internet services such as Netflix and Hulu as subscribers "cut the cord". The cable operator reported a drop in video subscribers for the tenth straight quarter in February.

Cablevision did not disclose the terms of its agreement with Hulu, nor did it provide pricing details.

The company said in March that it would offer Time Warner Inc's standalone streaming service, HBO Now. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)