UPDATE 1-Altice wins final regulatory approval to acquire Cablevision

June 15 New York state regulators on Wednesday
approved European telecom group Altice NV's
acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp, a $17.7 billion
deal that would create the fourth-largest U.S. cable provider.
The unanimous approval by the New York State Public Service
Commission with conditions means the Dutch company has cleared
the final regulatory hurdle to complete the transaction
announced in September.
Altice said it was pleased with the approval and expects to
close the deal by the end of the month. Cablevision has 3.1
million subscribers, mostly in New York, New Jersey and
Connecticut.
Last month, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
approved the Altice acquisition of Cablevision, saying it was in
the "public interest" and noted Altice had vowed to invest to
upgrade Cablevision broadband.
New York regulators agreed to approve the deal if Altice
agreed to pass 25 percent of the estimated $450 million in cost
savings from the deal to subscribers over five years. The
company is barred from laying off workers for four years in any
customer-facing jobs in New York.
The sale includes other Cablevision assets including the
News 12 programming networks; Newsday, a Long Island daily
newspaper; amNewYork, a free daily serving New York City; and
Star Community Publishing, a publisher of weekly shoppers and
community papers on Long Island.
This is Altice's second U.S. acquisition. In December, the
FCC approved Altice's $9.1 billion acquisition of U.S. regional
cable company Suddenlink Communications, the seventh largest
U.S. cable company, with about 1.5 million customers.
Altice founder Patrick Drahi, the French-Israeli billionaire
who built a telecoms and cable empire via debt-fueled
acquisitions in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and
Israel, said last year that Altice would look for more
acquisitions.
In talks that began in June 2015, Drahi convinced Charles
Dolan, patriarch of the Irish-American family that owns
Cablevision, to sell.
The Dolans will continue to own media and sports assets
through AMC Networks and the Madison Square Garden Co, owner of
the National Hockey League's New York Rangers and the National
Basketball Association's New York Knicks, which are not part of
the deal.
The approval follows the completion of another major cable
tie-up last month.
In May, Charter Communications Inc completed its
$67 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright
House Networks LLC, creating the second-largest U.S. broadband
provider and third-largest pay TV provider.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tom
Brown)