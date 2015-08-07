UPDATE 2-More Cablevision video subscribers "cut the cord"

(Adds analyst comments, broadband subscriber numbers, shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Sai Sachin R
Aug 7 Cablevision Systems Corp lost more
video subscribers in the second quarter as cable TV customers
continued to "cut the cord", shifting to lower-priced bundled
services from telecom carriers and Internet streaming service
providers.
The company's shares fell as much as 4.5 percent in early
trading on Friday.
Cablevision has lost video subscribers for about three years
as it struggles to fend off competition from telecom companies
such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc as
well as internet streaming providers such as Netflix Inc
and Hulu.
Cablevision, controlled by New York's Dolan family, has said
it would offer HBO's standalone streaming service, HBO Now, and
Hulu's video streaming service to its broadband customers as
part of a shift to what it terms a "connectivity" company.
Data, not video subscribers, were Cablevision's "most
valuable" customers, Chief Executive Jim Dolan said on a
conference call.
Indeed, the company reported net additions of 14,000
customers for such high-speed data services, the highest in more
than two years, in the second quarter ended June 30. That
resulted in 5,000 overall net customer additions.
Even the 16,000 net video subscribers Cablevision lost in
the quarter was less than the 30,000 analysts had expected,
according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
Still, it was "nothing to write home about," said Craig
Moffett, a senior analyst at MoffettNathanson Research.
Nagging investor concerns over viewers cutting the cord on
cable television turned into a rout in the sector's shares over
the past two days after results from Walt Disney Co and
other cable companies showed their fears were real.
"As media stocks have melted down in recent days, the
narrative of cord-cutting has taken on a life of its own, said
Moffett. "No need to wait for the data. Netflix has won and
traditional Pay TV has lost."
Cablevision had about 2.6 million video subscribers as of
June 30, down about 5 percent from the 2.8 million a year
earlier.
Still, cable revenue rose 1.8 percent to $1.48 billion, as
the company raised rates. Average monthly cable revenue per
customer rose 3.8 percent to $158.52.
Net revenue rose 1.6 percent to $1.65 billion, in line with
analysts estimates.
Cablevisions' net income attributable to stockholders fell
nearly 20 percent to $75.6 million, or 27 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 25 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Editing by Don Sebastian and Savio D'Souza)