UPDATE 2-More Cablevision video subscribers "cut the cord"

By Devika Krishna Kumar and Sai Sachin R

Aug 7 Cablevision Systems Corp lost more video subscribers in the second quarter as cable TV customers continued to "cut the cord", shifting to lower-priced bundled services from telecom carriers and Internet streaming service providers.

The company's shares fell as much as 4.5 percent in early trading on Friday.

Cablevision has lost video subscribers for about three years as it struggles to fend off competition from telecom companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc as well as internet streaming providers such as Netflix Inc and Hulu.

Cablevision, controlled by New York's Dolan family, has said it would offer HBO's standalone streaming service, HBO Now, and Hulu's video streaming service to its broadband customers as part of a shift to what it terms a "connectivity" company.

Data, not video subscribers, were Cablevision's "most valuable" customers, Chief Executive Jim Dolan said on a conference call.

Indeed, the company reported net additions of 14,000 customers for such high-speed data services, the highest in more than two years, in the second quarter ended June 30. That resulted in 5,000 overall net customer additions.

Even the 16,000 net video subscribers Cablevision lost in the quarter was less than the 30,000 analysts had expected, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Still, it was "nothing to write home about," said Craig Moffett, a senior analyst at MoffettNathanson Research.

Nagging investor concerns over viewers cutting the cord on cable television turned into a rout in the sector's shares over the past two days after results from Walt Disney Co and other cable companies showed their fears were real.

"As media stocks have melted down in recent days, the narrative of cord-cutting has taken on a life of its own, said Moffett. "No need to wait for the data. Netflix has won and traditional Pay TV has lost."

Cablevision had about 2.6 million video subscribers as of June 30, down about 5 percent from the 2.8 million a year earlier.

Still, cable revenue rose 1.8 percent to $1.48 billion, as the company raised rates. Average monthly cable revenue per customer rose 3.8 percent to $158.52.

Net revenue rose 1.6 percent to $1.65 billion, in line with analysts estimates.

Cablevisions' net income attributable to stockholders fell nearly 20 percent to $75.6 million, or 27 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Editing by Don Sebastian and Savio D'Souza)