Cablevision revenue rises as advertising sales increase

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 25 Cablevision Systems Corp reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as increased advertising spending more than offset the impact from a decline in video subscribers.
Net income attributable to Cablevision stockholders rose to $56 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $51.8 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $1.63 billion from $1.58 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.