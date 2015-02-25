版本:
Cablevision revenue rises as advertising sales increase

Feb 25 Cablevision Systems Corp reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as increased advertising spending more than offset the impact from a decline in video subscribers.

Net income attributable to Cablevision stockholders rose to $56 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $51.8 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $1.63 billion from $1.58 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
