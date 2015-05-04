Cablevision revenue rises 2.5 pct

May 4 Cablevision Systems Corp reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in subscription fees in its cable business.

Net income attributable to Cablevision stockholders fell to $44.6 million, or 16 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $89.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $1.61 billion from $1.58 billion.