Cablevision revenue rises 2.5 pct

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 Cablevision Systems Corp reported a 2.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in subscription fees in its cable business.
Net income attributable to Cablevision stockholders fell to $44.6 million, or 16 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $89.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $1.61 billion from $1.58 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends