UPDATE 2-Cablevision sues Verizon over commercial targeting FiOS

(Updates with comment from Verizon)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 19 Cablevision Systems Corp
sued Verizon Communications Inc on Tuesday,
seeking a judge's finding that its television commercial
claiming Verizon's FiOS service does not solely use fiber optic
cable is truthful.
The lawsuit came after Verizon in April launched a
proceeding before the Better Business Bureaus' National
Advertising Division challenging the commercial, which claims
Verizon's "100% fiber optics" service actually uses regular
cable in the home.
In its lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan,
Cablevision said Verizon sought to create a "public
misconception" that would distinguish its FiOS cable TV and
Internet service from Cablevision's Optimum Online.
"Consumers deserve to make informed decisions based on
facts, and Cablevision is asking the court to intervene to stop
Verizon from attempting to continue to mislead the public," the
company said in a statement.
Alberto Canal, a Verizon spokesman, said the lawsuit
demonstrated Cablevision's "appetite for confusing consumers,"
and reasserted that Verizon's FiOS service operated on a 100
percent fiber-optic network.
"Since their network can't compete against FiOS, they resort
to legal stunts, which we will challenge vigorously," he said.
In its lawsuit, Cablevision said that, while Verizon
advertises FiOS as relying only on fiber optic cable, the
company almost always uses regular cable to deliver the service
inside homes and to connect to cable modems and television
set-top boxes.
Cablevision said that was why it ran a commercial in which a
voice-over reads: "Verizon claims they're all fiber optic. True
or false? The answer is false."
The commercial added: "Verizon still actually uses regular
cable in the home."
In the National Advertising Division proceeding, Verizon is
seeking an order directing Cablevision to cease making its
advertising claim, the lawsuit said. Cablevision said, however,
it will not voluntarily submit to that body's review.
Tuesday's lawsuit was the latest between the two companies.
In January, Cablevision sued Verizon in federal court in
Central Islip, New York, for falsely advertising that its WiFi
service is the fastest available. The lawsuit is
pending.
The case is Cablevision Systems Corp v. Verizon
Communications Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 15-03859.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Editing by Christian
Plumb and Andre Grenon)