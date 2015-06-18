Cablevision drops Verizon lawsuit over commercial targeting FiOS

NEW YORK, June 18 Cablevision Systems Corp
on Thursday dropped a lawsuit against Verizon
Communications Inc that had asked a court to declare as
truthful a television commercial claiming Verizon's FiOS service
does not only use fiber optic cable.
Cablevision voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in Manhattan
federal court without prejudice, meaning the company reserved
the right to later pursue its claims.
The lawsuit, filed in May, came after Verizon in April
launched a proceeding before the Better Business Bureaus'
National Advertising Division challenging the commercial, which
claims Verizon's "100% fiber optics" service actually uses
regular cable in the home.
Neither company immediately responded to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)