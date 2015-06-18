UPDATE 1-Cablevision to combine claims vs. Verizon in advertising cases

(Adds quotes from companies, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 18 Cablevision Systems Corp
has dropped a lawsuit against Verizon Communications Inc
as it sought to combine the case, involving a television
commercial that had targeted Verizon's FiOS, with another
between the rival companies.
Cablevision voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit filed in May
in Manhattan federal court without prejudice, meaning the
company reserved the right to later pursue its claims.
The company said on Thursday in a statement it was "merely
in the process of being transferred to the same court that is
already hearing our prior false advertising lawsuit against
Verizon.
Cablevision filed the other lawsuit in January in federal
court in Central Islip, New York, accusing Verizon of falsely
advertising that its Wi-Fi service is the fastest available.
The lawsuit in Manhattan had sought a court order declaring
as truthful a Cablevision commercial claiming Verizon's FiOS
service does not only use fiber optic cable.
The Manhattan lawsuit came after Verizon in April launched a
proceeding before the Better Business Bureaus' National
Advertising Division challenging the commercial, which claims
Verizon's "100% fiber optics" service actually uses regular
cable in the home.
Alberto Canal, a Verizon spokesman, said in an email the
"voices of our customers carry a lot more weight than a
misinformation campaign of a competitor."
The cases are Cablevision Systems Corp v. Verizon
Communications Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 15-03859, and Cablevision Systems Corp v. Verizon
Communications Inc. U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New
York, No. 15-00456.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay
and Richard Chang)