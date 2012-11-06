BRIEF-Cablevision says exploring unsolicited offers for Optimum West business

UPDATE 2-Ternium buys Thyssenkrupp's Brazil mill for $1.3 bln
* Thyssenkrupp shares jump 5.5 pct in early trade (Adds details of deal, ThyssenKrupp comment, share price)
Nov 6 Cablevision Systems Corp : * Says had unsolicited offers for its optimum west business, exploring
potential transaction * Says continues to explore alternatives for clearview cinemas * Says impact of hurricane sandy could be significant * Says has not yet worked out how much sandy will cost the company * Declined to comment on prospect of increasing rates * Sees substantially larger impact from sandy than $16 million impact from
hurricane irene * Says customers affected by sandy will need to call to avail of a payment
rebate * Sees most sandy financial impact hitting its Q4 results, except in cases
where there is a loss of homes passed and impact expands to 2013
* Thyssenkrupp shares jump 5.5 pct in early trade (Adds details of deal, ThyssenKrupp comment, share price)
* Shares climb 4 pct, top in FTSE 100 (Adds shares, EU subsidiary plans)
* Continental and Caterpillar Inc. have signed an agreement to equip CAT Off-Highway-Trucks (model series 770 to 775) with Continental RDT-Master tires in sizes 18.00R33, 21.00R33 and 24.00R35 Source text - http://bit.ly/2kYD3eV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)