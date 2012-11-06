BRIEF-Cablevision says exploring unsolicited offers for Optimum West business

Nov 6 Cablevision Systems Corp : * Says had unsolicited offers for its optimum west business, exploring

potential transaction * Says continues to explore alternatives for clearview cinemas * Says impact of hurricane sandy could be significant * Says has not yet worked out how much sandy will cost the company * Declined to comment on prospect of increasing rates * Sees substantially larger impact from sandy than $16 million impact from

hurricane irene * Says customers affected by sandy will need to call to avail of a payment

rebate * Sees most sandy financial impact hitting its Q4 results, except in cases

where there is a loss of homes passed and impact expands to 2013