BRIEF-Cabot announces agreement with the U.S. environmental protection agency

Nov 19 Cabot Corp : * Announces agreement with the U.S. environmental protection agency * Although co has not acknowledged noncompliance, under settlement co has

agreed to a civil penalty of $975,000 of which was previously accrued * As a part of settlement, co committed to install advanced control technology

and continuous emission monitoring systems * Says control technologies will be installed and commissioned over a six and a

half year time period at a cost of about $85 million * Says agreement in connection with usepa's national enforcement initiative to

control air emissions from industrial sources * Agreed to cut emissions of nox,so2, particulate matter from its US carbon

Agreed to cut emissions of nox,so2, particulate matter from its US carbon

black plants in Franklin, ville platte, la., and pampa, Texas