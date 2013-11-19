BRIEF-Cabot announces agreement with the U.S. environmental protection agency

Nov 19 Cabot Corp :
* Announces agreement with the U.S. environmental protection
agency
* Although co has not acknowledged noncompliance, under
settlement co has
agreed to a civil penalty of $975,000 of which was previously
accrued
* As a part of settlement, co committed to install advanced
control technology
and continuous emission monitoring systems
* Says control technologies will be installed and commissioned
over a six and a
half year time period at a cost of about $85 million
* Says agreement in connection with usepa's national
enforcement initiative to
control air emissions from industrial sources
* Agreed to cut emissions of nox,so2, particulate matter from
its US carbon
black plants in Franklin, ville platte, la., and pampa, Texas
