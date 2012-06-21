版本:
Cabot to buy Norit for $1.1 bln

June 21 Specialty chemicals maker Cabot Corp said it will buy Norit NV, an activated carbon company, for $1.1 billion to strengthen its portfolio.

"This acquisition supports the ongoing transformation of our portfolio to a higher margin, less cyclical, specialty chemicals focused company," Cabot Chief Executive Patrick Prevost said.

Cabot will buy Norit from affiliates of British private equity firm Doughty Hanson & Co Managers Ltd and Euroland Investments BV.

