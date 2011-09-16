UPDATE 1-Cabot Oil reaffirms Q3 production outlook

* May meet lower end of Q4 output forecast if pipelines are delayed

* Says flooding at Pennsylvania ops not to affect Q3 production (Follows alerts)

Sept 16 Cabot Oil and Gas reaffirmed its third-quarter production outlook despite floods hitting its Pennsylvania operations, but said it may be able to meet only the lower-end of its fourth-quarter output forecast if pipelines are delayed.

The oil and natural gas producer said its current fourth-quarter output forecast of 562-608 Mmcfe per day, takes into account a week or two of weather-related delays in starting its two new pipelines.

"However, should further delays occur and assuming Cabot moves no volumes on either of these projects in the fourth quarter, we can still attain the low-end of our published fourth quarter production guidance," CEO Dan Dinges said in a statement.

On Sept. 9, the Houston-based company had shut down its drilling operations temporarily in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania due to flooding.

Cabot's third-quarter production outlook is 521-567 million cubic feet equivalent per day (Mmcfe/d).

Shares of the company were trading at $69.76 in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)