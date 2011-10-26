UPDATE 1-Cabot Oil & Gas Q3 profit lags market estimates

* Q3 adj shr $0.34 vs est of $0.35

* Q3 rev up 17 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Gas focused explorer Cabot Oil and Gas Corp posted its first estimate lagging profit in three quarters, hurt by lower commodity prices and higher exploration costs.

For the July-September period, the company's net income was $28.5 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with 3.9 million, or 4 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 34 cents a share. Revenue rose 17 percent to $262.1 million.

Analysts were expecting the Houston-based Cabot to come in with a profit of 35 cents a share, on revenue of $270 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cabot's exploration costs for the quarter more than doubled, while its natural gas realised prices fell 17 percent compared to last year's third quarter.

Shares of Cabot closed at $66.84 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.