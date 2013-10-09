U.S. government contractor CACI to buy Six3 Systems for $820 mln

Oct 9 CACI International said it would
buy Six3 Systems Inc from private equity firm GTCR for about
$820 million to strengthen its intelligence support services to
the U.S. government.
CACI said it has secured financing commitment for $800
million and expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings per
share by at least 10 percent in 2014.
McLean, Virginia-based Six3 Systems specializes in human
intelligence gathering and security services and technologies
for biometrics and identification that support these activities.
The company is expected to have revenue of about $470
million in 2013, CACI said.
CACI was advised by BofA Merrill Lynch. Squire Sanders (US)
LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP were its legal advisers.
CACI shares closed at $67.31 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Tuesday.