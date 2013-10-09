UPDATE 1-U.S. contractor CACI to buy intelligence firm Six3 Systems

By Mridhula Raghavan and Andrea Shalal-Esa
Oct 9 CACI International on Wednesday
said it would buy Six3 Systems Inc from private equity firm GTCR
for about $820 million to strengthen its intelligence support
services to the U.S. government, the company's largest ever
acquisition.
CACI said it has secured a financing commitment for $800
million and expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings per
share by at least 10 percent in 2014, at a time when declining
U.S. defense spending is expected to weigh on revenues for many
companies in the sector.
McLean, Virginia-based Six3 Systems specializes in human
intelligence gathering and security services and technologies
for biometrics and identification that support these activities.
About 70 percent of the company's work is in the intelligence
arena, with 20 percent in defense and the rest in civilian work.
The company is expected to have revenue of about $470
million in 2013, CACI said.
CACI Chief Executive Ken Asbury told Reuters the acquisition
would help accelerate CACI's transition as it shifts into
providing more technology-based "solutions" to government
agencies and away from providing mainly services and staff.
CACI officials first began looking at Six3 Systems around
the beginning of August and quickly realized that acquiring the
firm could help CACI adapt more quickly to a changing federal
market.
He said Six3 had also proven its ability to sell affordable
"solutions" to U.S. government agencies during both upturns and
downturns in the market, Asbury said.
The acquisition will give CACI access to an additional $15
billion or more of potential market opportunities, adding to the
company's current addressable market of around $210 to $215
billion, he said.
Analysts said the deal enhanced CACI's long-term market
position, but said CACI may have paid too much.
"Six3 enhances CACI's long-term market position in our view,
but could pressure short-term returns for investors,
particularly in a budget slowdown," William Loomis with Stifel
wrote in an analyst note.
He said Six3 had shown superior growth and margin
performance, but CACI's price left "no room for impact from
sequestration, margin pressure, and budget pressures."
Tobey Sommer with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey said CACI paid
"a considerable amount" but the final judgment about the firm's
valuation would depend upon future growth and whether it could
sustain margins of around 14 percent at the EBITDA line.
"We will have to see how the business performs to be able to
judge accurately whether it was a good fair price or too
expensive," he said.
Asbury said it had been difficult to find comparable
valuations given the relative dearth of M&A activity as the
sector waits for Washington to resolve the current budget
impasse. But he said the deal made sense. "It exceeded our cost
to capital, so to us it was a good business decision," he said.
"We look really hard at culture and always take a long term
view," he said. "If we were to take a short term view, we
wouldn't do anything right now."
CACI was advised by BofA Merrill Lynch. Squire Sanders (US)
LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP were its legal advisers.
CACI shares were trading 1.3 percent or 88 cents lower at
$66.43 on the New York Stock Exchange around early afternoon on
Tuesday.