CACI wins $1.77 bln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Oct 31 CACI International Inc has been awarded a $1.77 billion task order to provide deployable analytical operations, intelligence and training services, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The order is part of a General Services Administration contract to provide the services to the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.