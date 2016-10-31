版本:
CACI wins $1.77 bln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Oct 31 CACI International Inc has been awarded a $1.77 billion task order to provide deployable analytical operations, intelligence and training services, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The order is part of a General Services Administration contract to provide the services to the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

