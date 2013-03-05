Cadbury used nonexistent factory to avoid India taxes - WSJ

March 5 Cadbury Plc, now part of Mondelez
International Inc, used a nonexistent factory in India
to avoid about $46 million in taxes, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Tuesday, citing a report by the Indian tax
authorities.
Cadbury's Indian unit manipulated invoices and other
documents to get an exemption from taxes available to companies
that began production in new plants in the northern Indian state
of Himachal Pradesh by March 31, 2010, the Journal said.
The company was reviewing the contents of the show-cause
notice and was cooperating fully with the Indian authorities,
the Journal said, quoting a Mondelez spokesman.
Mondelez could not be immediately reached for comment by
Reuters.