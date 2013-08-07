Cadbury to invest 10 bln rupees to set up first phase of India plant

MUMBAI Aug 7 Chocolate maker Cadbury India, a part of Mondelez International Inc, said on Wednesday it would invest 10 billion rupees ($162.7 million) to set up a manufacturing plant in southern India.

The investment will be used to build the first phase of the plant, expected to be completed by the middle of 2015, the company said in a statement.

The plant will be the largest by Cadbury in Asia Pacific.