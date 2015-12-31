India's Cadila gets FDA warning for violating standards at 2 plants

UPDATE 1-Freeport seeks guarantees from Indonesia amid mining shake-up
* Miners looking to restart metal ore exports (Recasts; adds comment, detail)
MUMBAI Dec 31 India's Cadila Healthcare Ltd said it had received a "warning letter" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for violating manufacturing standards at two of its production sites in India, sending its shares down 15 percent on Thursday.
The company said its Moraiya and Ahmedabad facilities have been cited in the letter, and it is working on responding to the FDA concerns regarding the sites.
None of Cadila's products being sold in the United States use any raw materials made at the Ahmedabad plant, it added. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's steel industry is concerned over the risks of a U.S. exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership deal and reform of the North American Free Trade Agreement by the incoming Trump administration, a Japanese industry official said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures will receive a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group (SFG) and Huahua Media, giving the U.S. studio much-needed cash and support as it attempts to grow.