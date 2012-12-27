CAE raises $350 mln in note issue; pension fund Caisse invests

BRIEF-WhatsApp announces an update to the status feature
* starting Monday, rolling out update to status, which allows users to share photos, videos with friends,contacts on WhatsApp in easy, secure way
* 11 U.S. and Canadian investors take part in financing
* CAE shares rise 1.2 pct on Toronto Stock Exchange
Dec 27 CAE Inc said on Thursday it raised $350 million in new debt financing, which the Canadian aviation training and flight simulator maker will use mainly to refinance existing debt.
Separately, the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, one of Canada's largest pension funds, said it had invested $50 million in CAE as part of the financing.
The financing took the form of a private placement of unsecured senior notes with 11 large institutional investors in Canada and the United States, CAE said.
"The private placement includes some of our long-time institutional investors and several new investors, which is a good reflection of the market's confidence in CAE," said Stephane Lefebvre, CAE's vice-president, finance, and chief financial officer.
Lefebvre said the note issue locked in CAE's interest costs at "attractive rates" for up to 15 years.
RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities are acting as joint bookrunners on the transaction.
Shares in CAE closed up 1.2 percent at C$10.27 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* starting Monday, rolling out update to status, which allows users to share photos, videos with friends,contacts on WhatsApp in easy, secure way
LONDON, Feb 20 German carmaker Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2 million units affected by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm's UK managing director told lawmakers on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.