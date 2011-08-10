UPDATE 1-CAE earnings rise on strong civil business

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
TORONTO Aug 10 CAE Inc said on Wednesday (CAE.TO) quarterly earnings rose thanks to the strength of the commercial aerospace industry.
The company, which provides flight simulation technology to the civil aviation and defense sectors, earned C$43.1 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, from C$37.2 million, or 14 Canadian cents, in the same quarter last year.
(Reporting by Allison Martell)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)