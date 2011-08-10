版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 20:56 BJT

UPDATE 1-CAE earnings rise on strong civil business

TORONTO Aug 10 CAE Inc said on Wednesday (CAE.TO) quarterly earnings rose thanks to the strength of the commercial aerospace industry.

The company, which provides flight simulation technology to the civil aviation and defense sectors, earned C$43.1 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, from C$37.2 million, or 14 Canadian cents, in the same quarter last year.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)

