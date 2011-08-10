UPDATE 1-CAE earnings rise on strong civil business

TORONTO Aug 10 CAE Inc said on Wednesday (CAE.TO) quarterly earnings rose thanks to the strength of the commercial aerospace industry.

The company, which provides flight simulation technology to the civil aviation and defense sectors, earned C$43.1 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, from C$37.2 million, or 14 Canadian cents, in the same quarter last year.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)