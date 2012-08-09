CAE profit halves on restructuring costs

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 CAE Inc , an aviation trainer and flight simulator maker, said its profit more than halved in the first quarter on restructuring, integration and acquisition costs.
Net income attributable to equity holders of the company fell to C$21.3 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, for April-June from C$43.1 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to C$480.1 million.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.