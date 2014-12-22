Caesars Entertainment plans to buy affiliate in stock deal -WSJ

Dec 22 Casino and entertainment company Caesars
Entertainment Corp plans to buy affiliate Caesars
Acquisition Co in an all-stock deal, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal is expected to be announced as soon as Monday and
would better position Caesars Entertainment to restructure the
$18.4 billion debt load of its largest unit - Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC), the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1x1LqIC)
Based on Friday's closing share price, Caesars Acquisition
is valued at $1.29 billion.
Representatives at Caesars Entertainment and Caesars
Acquisition could not immediately be reached for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
On Friday, CEOC said it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection by mid-January to cut its mounting debt.
Caesars Entertainment Corp, the world's largest gaming
company, has been negotiating with creditors over its efforts to
restructure operations as it struggles with debt.
The merger with Caesars Acquisition would leave Caesars
Entertainment with the cash it needs to complete that
restructuring and also increase its appeal as a guarantor of
lease payments made to the REIT, the Journal said.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)