版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 18:00 BJT

Extra-marital affair tangles Caesars bankruptcy planning

By Tracy Rucinski  and Tom Hals
    April 1 An extra-marital affair of a
restructuring adviser working for the bankrupt unit of Caesars
Entertainment Corp has cost the casino operator a team
of key advisers just as the unit faces a Monday deadline to
submit a plan to end its $18 billion bankruptcy.
    The bankrupt operating unit hired financial adviser Melissa
Knoll and her team in 2014 to help probe creditor allegations
that its parent, Caesars, stripped away its best hotels and left
behind a mountain of debt. Caesars has denied these allegations.
    In a little-noticed ruling from the bench in Chicago on
March 16, a judge said that Knoll's team's work was "tainted" by
an affair that she had with a lawyer for parent company Caesars,
the target of her investigation.
    "She was sleeping with the enemy," Judge Benjamin Goldgar
said on March 16. Goldgar, who is overseeing the bankruptcy,
said he could never be sure Knoll had not shared information
with the lawyer for Caesars, and as a result he said the
investigation by the bankrupt unit would have little value. 
    "Because the investigation is tainted in this way, there
isn't any point in pursuing it," the judge said.
     In a statement issued by her attorney, Knoll said that her
work and that of her team on the bankruptcy case "was beyond
reproach, competent, complete and unbiased."
    The lawyer for Caesars, Vincent Lazar, did not respond to
requests for comment. His law firm, Jenner & Block, declined to
comment. 
    The judge's decision to discard Knoll's investigation comes
at a critical time in the 15-month bankruptcy. The operating
unit is seeking confirmation by Sept. 15 of a revised bankruptcy
plan, which it said in court papers it would present by April 4.
    "It complicates an already complex case when the meter is
running very, very fast," said Douglas Baird, a professor at the
University of Chicago Law School.
    Earlier this month, an independent court examiner appointed
by Goldgar concluded that the operating unit had up to $5.1
billion in potential claims against its parent and others
.
    The bankrupt unit in court documents called Knoll's team
"critical to the debtor's success." 
    Knoll's team was supposed to complete their investigation by
reviewing and incorporating the examiner's conclusions into a
revised bankruptcy plan. The bankrupt operating unit's special
governance committee was also expected to use the results of the
investigation to help prove the plan was fair and reasonable to
any hold-out creditors.        
    The Caesar's bankruptcy has pitted some of the most
aggressive investors on Wall Street against each other. Junior
bondholders, led by the Appaloosa Management hedge fund, want to
show that parent company Caesar's private equity owners, Apollo
Global Management and TPG Capital Management,
benefited from the alleged asset-stripping. 
    Apollo and TPG have denied these allegations. 
    Knoll, a former president of the American Bankruptcy
Institute who billed $950 an hour on the Caesars case, was
involved with Lazar when she was hired in August 2014, according
to court records.    
    In February 2015, a month after the unit filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection, Knoll filed a declaration with the
court listing potential conflicts of interest as part of the
court process for approving her team's employment. However, she
did not disclose the relationship with Lazar, who was by then
officially representing Caesars.
    Then, at a bankruptcy conference at a Michigan resort, the
pair had "a chance encounter in a social setting" with an
attorney for the Office of the U.S. Trustee, a government
watchdog that polices conflicts in bankruptcy, according to
court documents. 
    About two weeks later, Knoll's employer, the now-defunct
Mesirow Financial Consulting, disclosed the relationship to the
court and said Knoll had been removed from the case. 
    That prompted a six-month investigation by the U.S. Trustee,
which resulted in a reduced fee request for Knoll's team and new
disclosures about the handling of Knoll's potential conflict.
    Still, at the March 16 hearing, called to consider the fee
request, Goldgar said, "We'll never know for sure what happened
here." 

 (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Tracy
Rucinski in Chicago; Edited by Noeleen Walder and Amy Stevens)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐