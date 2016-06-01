Members of U.S. Congress oppose Caesars' casino REIT plan

| WILMINGTON, Del., June 1
WILMINGTON, Del., June 1 U.S. Congress members
urged Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to deny casino operator
Caesars Entertainment Corp a favorable tax ruling
relating to the company's plan to create a trust to own its
hotels and resorts, saying in a letter that doing so would
amount to a taxpayer subsidy.
Fifteen Congress members said in a May 26 letter viewed by
Reuters on Wednesday that Caesars' plans to reorganize its
bankrupt main operating unit into a casino operator and
creditor-controlled REIT abuses the original intent of the
trusts, which were designed to allow small investors to
diversify into real estate.
Caesars put the unit into bankruptcy early last year. The
real estate investment trust spinoff provides favorable tax
treatment and the trusts are more highly valued by investors,
increasing the recovery for creditors who are owed $18 billion.
The company applied for what is known as a private letter
ruling from the Internal Revenue Service last year to confirm
that the REIT would be treated as a tax-free separation. Caesars
has warned that if it fails to get tax-free status it could
incur significant liabilities and undermine the value of the
reorganization.
"The REIT would effectively shelter a considerable portion
of the casinos' profits, thus functioning as a taxpayer-funded
subsidy to one of the largest casino companies in the U.S. and
its private equity owners," said the letter.
Caesars did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Congress took steps to curb REITs last year, which exempted
Caesars because it had already applied for a ruling from IRS.
Caesars is controlled by Apollo Global Management and TPG
Capital, and the pair have been embroiled in a costly and bitter
legal battle with its hedge fund creditors over the Caesars
bankruptcy.
The members of Congress also said the REIT structure could
be used by to sidestep antitrust review.
The letter was signed by 14 Democrats and one Republican,
Representative Frank LoBiondo, who represents Atlantic City, New
Jersey, where Caesars owns the Bally's and Caesars casinos. An
affiliate of Caesars also owns a Harrah's casino in Atlantic
City.
Apollo and TPG created Caesars from the $31 billion
leveraged buyout of Harrah's Entertainment in 2008.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)