UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers oppose Caesars' casino REIT plan

(Adds Treasury and Caesars declined to comment)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 1 U.S. Congress members
urged Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to deny Caesars Entertainment
Corp a favorable tax ruling relating to the casino
operator's plan to create a trust to own its hotels and resorts,
saying that doing so would amount to a taxpayer subsidy.
In a May 26 letter viewed by Reuters on Wednesday, 15
lawmakers said Caesars' plans to reorganize its bankrupt main
operating unit into a casino operator and creditor-controlled
real estate investment trust (REIT) abuses the unit's original
intent of allowing small investors to diversify into real
estate.
Caesars put the unit into bankruptcy early last year. The
proposed REIT spinoff provides favorable tax treatment and such
trusts are more highly valued by investors, increasing the
recovery for creditors who are owed $18 billion.
The company last year applied for what is known as a private
letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service to confirm that
the REIT would be treated as a tax-free separation. Caesars has
warned that if it fails to get tax-free status it could incur
significant liabilities which could undermine the value of the
reorganization.
"The REIT would effectively shelter a considerable portion
of the casinos' profits, thus functioning as a taxpayer-funded
subsidy to one of the largest casino companies in the U.S. and
its private equity owners," said the letter.
Caesars and the Treasury Department declined to comment.
Congress took steps to curb REITs last year, but Caesars was
exempted because it had already applied for a ruling from IRS.
Caesars is controlled by Apollo Global Management and TPG
Capital, which created the company from the $31 billion
leveraged buyout of Harrah's Entertainment in 2008. The pair
have been embroiled in a costly and bitter legal battle with its
hedge fund creditors over the Caesars bankruptcy.
The members of Congress also said the REIT structure could
be used by to sidestep antitrust review.
The letter was signed by 14 Democrats and one Republican,
Representative Frank LoBiondo, who represents Atlantic City, New
Jersey, where Caesars owns the Bally's and Caesars casinos. An
affiliate of Caesars also owns a Harrah's casino in Atlantic
City.
