Judge says to rule Wednesday on Caesars' bankruptcy venue

WILMINGTON, Del Jan 27 The operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp will get a ruling Wednesday at 11 a.m. on whether its bankruptcy will proceed in Chicago, where the casino company filed for Chapter 11 this month, or in Delaware, a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge in Delaware said on Tuesday.

Allowing the case to proceed in Chicago would be a victory for Caesars private equity backers, Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital. A group of hedge fund creditors led by Appaloosa Management want the case to proceed in Delaware. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
