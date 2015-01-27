Judge says to rule Wednesday on Caesars' bankruptcy venue

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WILMINGTON, Del Jan 27 The operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp will get a ruling Wednesday at 11 a.m. on whether its bankruptcy will proceed in Chicago, where the casino company filed for Chapter 11 this month, or in Delaware, a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge in Delaware said on Tuesday.
Allowing the case to proceed in Chicago would be a victory for Caesars private equity backers, Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital. A group of hedge fund creditors led by Appaloosa Management want the case to proceed in Delaware. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: