Caesars gets temporary extension to keep control of bankruptcy

CHICAGO, April 29 A judge on Wednesday allowed
the operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp to
control its bankruptcy for another month, as creditors try to
reach common ground with a court-appointed investigator probing
the company's pre-bankruptcy dealings.
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, the largest U.S. casino
operator, went bankrupt in January with $18 billion in debt. An
independent examiner has been tapped to investigate whether the
company's equity owners, which include Apollo Global Management
LLC and TPG Capital LP, illegally transferred
key assets out of creditors' reach before the bankruptcy filing.
Caesars had asked to extend its exclusive right to propose a
restructuring plan until Nov. 15 from May 15, a request opposed
by creditors, including first-lien noteholders.
At a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago, Judge
Benjamin Goldgar extended exclusivity only until May 27, the
date of Caesars' next omnibus hearing.
Creditors will try to reach an agreement with the examiner,
attorney Richard Davis, on key questions related to the
procedures of his investigation, including whether creditors
will be allowed to launch their own probes. The sides will brief
Goldgar on those issues at a hearing next Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski. Editing by Andre Grenon)