Caesars argues case for staying lawsuits related to bankrupt unit

| CHICAGO, June 3
CHICAGO, June 3 Caesars Entertainment Corp
began a trial on Wednesday, hoping to convince a judge
to put on hold lawsuits against the casino company that it said
threatened plans to overhaul $18 billion in debt owed by its
operating affiliate.
Groups of creditors have sued Caesars alleging it must honor
a guarantee of billions of dollars in the debt of its operating
affiliate, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, which filed
for bankruptcy protection in January.
The lawsuits also alleged the parent company transferred
billions of dollars of choice properties and casinos from the
operating unit in the years leading up the bankruptcy, which
benefited the parent and its private equity backers.
Caesars has said its guarantees of the operating unit's
debts were properly voided, and that the asset transfers were
done for fair value.
Jim Millstein of Millstein & Co, who has been advising the
bankrupt unit, testified at the hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Chicago that if the lawsuits were successful, the parent
would have to file for bankruptcy protection.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar asked Millstein if
the court should give the company a chance to achieve peace
through negotiations during bankruptcy's Chapter 11 by halting
the lawsuits.
"I'm saying that to let a thousand flowers bloom outside,"
Millstein said, referring to the lawsuits, "is basically going
to make this case very difficult to resolve."
The trial is slated to run through at least Friday.
The bankrupt unit has proposed a reorganization plan that
would split it into a casino operator and a real estate
investment trust. The parent company would contribute $1.5
billion to the operating unit under the plan.
Caesars is facing three lawsuits in federal court in
Manhattan and one in the Court of Chancery in Delaware.
The pre-bankruptcy transfers of assets are being
investigated by an independent examiner, Richard Davis, who
could upend Caesars restructuring plans if he finds the company
acted improperly.
The parent is controlled by private equity firms, Apollo
Global Management LLC and TPG Capital Management
, which created Caesars from the $30.8 billion leveraged
buyout of Harrah's Entertainment in 2008.
Shares of Caesars were up 3 percent at $7.83 on Nasdaq in
mid-day trading. The stock is down from around $12.50 when the
operating unit filed for bankruptcy.
The case is Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-01145.
(Writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)