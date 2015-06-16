RPT-Caesars hit with $6 billion lawsuit tied to restructuring

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Tom Hals
June 16 Casino company Caesars Entertainment
Corp was sued for more than $6 billion by a
representative for noteholders who are the lone creditors
backing its controversial plan to overhaul $18 billion in debt.
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday,
seeks damages equal to the outstanding principal and interest on
at least $6.3 billion in first-lien notes issued by Caesars'
operating unit, which filed for bankruptcy in January.
The lawsuit was brought by UMB Bank, which is the indenture
trustee for several issuances of first-lien notes, and not by
the actual noteholders, which include the Elliott Management
investment fund.
UMB said Caesars breached terms of the notes and the Trust
Indenture Act by voiding a guarantee of the operating unit's
obligations.
Caesars is already defending several lawsuits accusing it of
improperly benefiting from the transfer of the best casinos out
of the operating unit over the past several years, leaving the
unit unable to pay its debts.
The lawsuits have said Caesars' private equity backers,
Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital Management
, also benefited from those asset transfers. A
court-ordered examiner is investigating the transactions, which
Caesars has said were carried out for fair value.
Elliott and several other funds holding the notes have
agreed to support a restructuring plan that centers on breaking
the Caesars' bankrupt operating unit into a property company,
which investors tend to value more highly, and a casino
operator. Caesars has committed to contribute $1.5 billion to
support the unit's plan.
The operating unit, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc,
has asked the U.S. bankruptcy judge overseeing its case to put a
hold on creditors' litigation against the parent company to
allow the various claims to be resolved through negotiation.
Without this stay, the operating unit warned in a May court
filing the first-lien noteholders "undoubtedly will join" the
flurry of lawsuits filed outside the bankruptcy to make sure
their claims get heard along with those of junior creditors.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar in Chicago said he
would rule on the request to stay the litigation against the
non-bankrupt parent on July 22.
Shares of Caesars were down 1.3 percent at $6.78 in midday
Nasdaq trading.
Caesars, Elliott Management and lawyers for UMB Bank did not
respond to requests for comment.
The case is UMB Bank v Caesars Entertainment Corp, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
15-cv-04634.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)