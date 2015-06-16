UPDATE 1-Caesars hit with $6 bln lawsuit tied to restructuring

(Updates to show the lawsuit does not violate Caesars'
debt-cutting plan; updates share price)
By Tom Hals
June 16 Casino company Caesars Entertainment
Corp was sued for more than $6 billion by a
representative for noteholders who are the lone creditors
backing its plan to overhaul $18 billion in debt.
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday,
seeks damages equal to the outstanding principal and interest on
at least $6.3 billion in first-lien notes issued by Caesars'
operating unit, which filed for bankruptcy in January.
The lawsuit was brought by UMB Bank, which is the indenture
trustee for several issuances of first-lien notes, and not by
actual noteholders, which include the Elliott Management
investment fund.
UMB said Caesars breached terms of the notes and the U.S.
Trust Indenture Act by voiding a guarantee of the operating
unit's obligations.
Caesars is already defending several lawsuits accusing it of
improperly benefiting from the transfer of the best casinos out
of its operating unit over the past several years, leaving the
unit unable to pay its debts.
The lawsuits have said Caesars' private equity backers,
Apollo Global Management LLC and TPG Capital Management
LP, also benefited from those asset transfers. A
court-ordered examiner is investigating the transactions, which
Caesars has said were fair.
Elliott and several other funds holding the notes have
agreed to support a restructuring plan that centers on breaking
the bankrupt unit into a casino operator and a property company,
which investors tend to value more highly.
Caesars said in a statement on Tuesday the lawsuit was
without merit and that its restructuring agreement with Elliott
and other the first-lien noteholders remained in effect.
The operating unit, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc,
has asked the U.S. bankruptcy judge overseeing its case to put a
hold on creditors' litigation against the parent company to
allow the disputes to be resolved through negotiation.
Without this stay, the operating unit warned in a May court
filing, the first-lien noteholders "undoubtedly will join" the
flurry of lawsuits filed outside the bankruptcy to make sure
their claims get heard along with those of junior creditors.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar in Chicago said he
would rule on the request to stay the litigation on July 22.
Shares of Caesars closed down 3.9 percent at $6.60 in Nasdaq
trading.
Elliott Management and lawyers for UMB Bank did not respond
to requests for comment.
The case is UMB Bank v Caesars Entertainment Corp, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
15-cv-04634.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)