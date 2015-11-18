Judge slows Caesars' push to exit bankruptcy

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 18 A U.S. federal judge agreed on
Wednesday to delay a crucial hearing to review Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co's Chapter 11 plan until an
independent examiner completes his probe into the casino
operator's pre-bankruptcy transactions.
The decision comes after junior creditor groups and a U.S.
bankruptcy watchdog asked the court to reject a request from
Caesars, the bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment
Corp, to hold the hearing in late January.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said he would not
schedule a hearing to approve documents describing the
bankruptcy plan, known as a disclosure statement, without
knowing when examiner Richard Davis will deliver his report.
"I simply don't believe that doing this now is sensible,"
said Goldgar said at a hearing on Wednesday in Chicago.
Approval of the disclosure statement would clear the way for
Caesars to seek creditor votes to approve its bankruptcy plan,
which aims to slash $10 billion of debt.
At the same hearing, Goldgar also said he would probably
deny an unusual request by a group of creditors to prevent the
Kirkland & Ellis law firm from continuing to represent Caesars.
Junior bondholders, represented by Jones Day, allege that
Kirkland and Ellis have a conflict of interest and they have
accused its partner James Sprayregen of misleading the judge in
a previous trial on the issue.
Goldgar did permit Jones Day to perform a limited
investigation of its allegations, but also said the request to
remove Kirkland would probably be denied.
"There is more than a little of the pot calling the kettle
black," Goldgar said.
The bitterly fought bankruptcy has pitted the parent
company's private equity owners, Apollo Global Management
and TPG Capital, against bondholders led by the
Appaloosa Management hedge fund.
The restructuring plan, which would split the bankrupt unit
into an operating company and a real estate investment trust
(REIT), has the support of most senior lenders and bondholders,
who hold about $12 billion, or two thirds, of Caesars' debt.
Junior bondholders, who accuse Caesars' parent of pillaging
the operating unit of its best assets before filing for Chapter
11 protection, said the results of the examiner's probe into
those transactions are necessary before any restructuring plan
can be approved.
Caesars has said the transfers were fair, but the fight has
triggered sprawling litigation that spans courts in Illinois,
New York and Delaware.
