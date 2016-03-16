Caesars examiner report finds up to $5 bln in potential damages

CHICAGO, March 15 Caesars Entertainment Corp removed assets from its casino operating unit to the detriment of the unit and its creditors, a court-ordered examiner found in a non-binding investigation released on Tuesday.

The unit, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC), filed for bankruptcy last year with $18 billion of debt, sparking a bitter feud among some of the biggest names on Wall Street.

Potential damages from the claims could reach $5.1 billion, the examiner said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Tom Hals; Editing by Bernard Orr)