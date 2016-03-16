Caesars examiner report finds up to $5 bln in potential damages

Chile launches tap of local bond at 3.80%
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile launched a Ps1trn (US$1.52bn) tap of a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 at 3.80% ahead of expected pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
CHICAGO, March 15 Caesars Entertainment Corp removed assets from its casino operating unit to the detriment of the unit and its creditors, a court-ordered examiner found in a non-binding investigation released on Tuesday.
The unit, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC), filed for bankruptcy last year with $18 billion of debt, sparking a bitter feud among some of the biggest names on Wall Street.
Potential damages from the claims could reach $5.1 billion, the examiner said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Tom Hals; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Navient corp - "allegations of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are unfounded" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Educational Development Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing