U.S. judge gives Caesars green light to pursue reorganization plan

CHICAGO, June 22 The casino operating unit of
Caesars Entertainment Corp can begin seeking creditor
votes for a plan to exit its long and contentious $18 billion
bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said in court on Wednesday.
A confirmation hearing will begin on Jan. 17, 2017, two
years after the company filed for Chapter 11 protection.
"There's something poetic about that," Judge Benjamin
Goldgar said in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago. He also said
he expected the confirmation hearing to last for several weeks.
The bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC)
has been rocked by creditor accusations that the nonbankrupt
Caesars parent looted its operating unit of choice hotel and
casino assets before the latter's January 2015 filing for
Chapter 11 protection.
Caesars has denied wrongdoing. It offered to contribute
roughly $4 billion to CEOC's bankruptcy plan to settle the
allegations after an independent examiner said it could be on
the hook for up to $5.1 billion.
Following intense negotiations with creditors, CEOC lawyers
said on Wednesday they have made "significant progress" in
obtaining pledges of support for the reorganization plan, which
will slash $10 billion of debt and split the unit into a new
operating company and a real estate investment trust (REIT).
Time is of the essence as a temporary halt to $11.4 billion
in lawsuits against its parent by bondholders expires in August.
Caesars has said that court rulings in favor of bondholders
could threaten its contribution to the reorganization plan and
plunge it into bankruptcy alongside CEOC.
Junior creditors are among the groups that still oppose the
reorganization plan based on the amounts they stand to recover.
Led by Appaloosa Management, the junior creditors say they
have some $12 billion in claims against the parent and its
private equity sponsors Apollo Global Management and TPG
Capital.
The restructuring plan is also opposed by a casino union
that says it does not fix the casino group's underlying problems
as well as lawmakers, who say it would give the company
favorable tax treatment.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by G Crosse)