Caesars argues fresh lawsuit shield will help bankruptcy deal

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 23 The bankrupt operating unit of
Caesars Entertainment Corp asked a judge on Tuesday to
extend a lawsuit shield for its parent company, which a
financial advisor said is critical to making progress toward a
settlement with holdout creditors.
Negotiations are advancing thanks to the prospect of more
cash for creditors following the $4.4 billion sale of another
Caesars affiliate last month and the possibility of financial
contributions from Caesars' private equity sponsors, Brendan
Hayes, managing director of Millstein & Co said at a hearing.
But negotiations need to take place without the threat of
judgements on bondholder litigation currently pending in New
York and Delaware against the non-bankrupt Caesars parent, Hayes
said.
Caesars is owned by Apollo Global Management LLC and
TPG Capital Management LP, which formed the casino
holding company through their 2008 buyout of Harrah's.
Parties in the long and litigious $18 billion bankruptcy met
in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago as Caesars Entertainment
Operating Co Inc (CEOC) requested a third halt to $11.4 billion
in lawsuits by noteholders against its parent over bond
guarantees. A current injunction expires on Aug. 29.
The CEOC bankruptcy has also been rocked by creditor
allegations that the parent stripped the operating unit of
choice hotel and casino assets prior to the unit's Chapter 11
bankruptcy filing in January 2015.
Though Caesars has denied the allegations, it has offered to
settle the claims by contributing roughly $4 billion to CEOC's
reorganization. But some junior creditors have refused to
support the plan because they believe recoveries should be
higher.
"We've made progress over the last 60 days or so, but
there's still a lot of work to do," said Hayes, who has been
advising on CEOC's reorganization efforts.
A successful reorganization still hinges on financial
contributions from Caesars, Hayes said, even if recoveries can
be improved with input from parties besides the casino group.
In previous litigation injunction requests, CEOC has warned
that rulings for the bondholders could also send its parent into
bankruptcy, creating a corporate mess of epic proportions.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar asked lawyers on
Tuesday whether the case wasn't "already one of the great messes
of our time."
When Goldgar granted a temporary halt on the bondholder
lawsuits in June, he said the chances of awarding another
injunction were slim.
Goldgar is expected to rule on the fresh request before Aug.
29.
CEOC's confirmation trial is scheduled for January 2017.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, editing by G Crosse)