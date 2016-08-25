UPDATE 1-U.S. judge to rule Friday on extended halt to Caesars lawsuits

(Adds increased contribution from Caesars to unit's
reorganization plan)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO Aug 25 A U.S. judge said in Chicago
bankruptcy court he will decide whether to extend a halt on
lawsuits against Caesars Entertainment Corp by
bondholders who are seeking some $11 billion in claims on Friday
at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
The casino operating unit of Caesars, which filed for
bankruptcy with $18 billion of debt in January 2015, has asked
for the shield to protect its parent's multibillion-dollar
contribution to its reorganization plan.
Caesars has so far pledged $4 billion to settle a series of
claims of wrongdoing by creditors, many of which have been
backed by an independent examiner's report.
The amount that Caesars contributes to the plan could jump
to $4.9 billion, a lawyer for its bankrupt operating unit said
at a hearing on Thursday, improving recoveries for holdout
creditors.
The current injunction on lawsuits expires on Aug. 29.
Unless the court decides to extend it, the reorganization plan
would fall apart, lawyer David Zott of Kirkland & Ellis said.
"We're not doing this to help CEC. We're doing this because
we need it to fund the plan," he told the hearing.
About 80 percent of the bankrupt company's creditors support
the reorganization plan, which is set for a confirmation trial
in January.
A group of junior creditors has so far refused to back the
plan and argued in court that a shield from lawsuits for the
Caesars parent was preventing a fair settlement.
