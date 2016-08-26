Caesars must face lawsuits worth $11 billion - U.S. judge

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
CHICAGO Aug 26 A U.S. judge refused to extend a shield for Caesars Entertainment Corp from bondholder lawsuits seeking some $11 billion in claims, according to a ruling in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago on Friday.
The operating unit of Caesars, which filed for bankruptcy in January 2015, had argued that a halt to lawsuits against its non-bankrupt parent was critical to protecting a multibillion-dollar contribution to its reorganization plan. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.