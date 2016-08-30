Caesars gets brief reprieve in bondholder lawsuit

Aug 30 A federal judge on Tuesday postponed a
key hearing in a bondholder lawsuit against Caesars
Entertainment Corp until next month after a last-minute
court ruling granted the casino group a brief reprieve from the
multi-billion dollar litigation.
Shares of Caesars had plummeted on Monday after a federal
judge in Chicago ruled the company must face lawsuits seeking up
to $11 billion.
That ruling had opened the door to the U.S. District Court
hearing on Tuesday in New York. The bondholders had asked the
judge to enter an order in their favor, and Caesars had warned
an adverse ruling could force it into bankruptcy.
However, early on Tuesday the New York summary judgment
hearing was postponed until Sept. 19. That was prompted by a
ruling late on Monday at an emergency hearing with a federal
judge in Chicago, who issued a two-week stay of litigation
against Caesars to give time to appeal the ruling that had
opened the door to the bondholder lawsuits.
A hearing on the appeal is scheduled for Tuesday in Chicago.
Shares of Nevada-based Caesars rose less than 1 percent in
Nasdaq trading on Tuesday to $6.37.
The lawsuits were brought by investors who allege that
Caesars reneged on guarantees of bonds issued by its subsidiary,
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, or CEOC.
The operating unit filed for Chapter 11 protection in
January 2015 with $18 billion in debt. The bondholders have also
alleged that Caesars stripped CEOC of its best hotels and
casinos, such as the Linq Hotel & Casino complex in Las Vegas,
leaving the subsidiary unable to pay its debts.
Caesars, which is controlled by Apollo Global Management
and TPG Capital Management, has denied those
allegations.
CEOC has argued its parent should be shielded from
litigation because Caesars has committed to contributing
billions of dollars to CEOC's reorganization plan.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)