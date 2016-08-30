UPDATE 1-Caesars wins lawsuit shield to pursue 'uphill' appeal

(Recasts with court ruling to extend lawsuit shield until Oct.
5)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO Aug 30 A federal judge on Tuesday gave
Caesars Entertainment Corp a five-week shield from $13
billion in lawsuits, capping a week of frantic court hearings as
the casino group struggles to salvage a high-stakes debt-cutting
plan for its bankrupt subsidiary.
Judge Robert Gettleman said at an emergency court hearing in
Chicago that he will decide on Oct. 5 whether he should overturn
a U.S. Bankruptcy Court ruling from Friday that cleared the way
for bondholders to sue Caesars.
"It's an uphill appeal," Gettleman said. Bondholders are
pressing to have their cases decided in New York and Delaware by
early next year.
In January, Caesars will seek to confirm a plan of
reorganization that would slash the $18 billion of debt held at
its bankrupt Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, subsidiary.
It is desperate to keep bondholders at bay until then.
Shares of Caesars plummeted on Monday after a federal judge
in Chicago ruled the company must face lawsuits that lawyers on
Tuesday said were worth more than $13 billion. Previously, they
had said those cases were worth $11.4 billion, but the amount
continues to inflate with interest.
Gettleman's ruling by will put on hold a summary judgment
hearing in New York federal court originally scheduled for
Tuesday. Caesars had warned a ruling in favor of bondholders in
that case could force it into bankruptcy.
Shares of Nevada-based Caesars rose less than 1 percent in
Nasdaq trading on Tuesday, to $6.38.
The lawsuits were brought by investors who allege that
Caesars reneged on guarantees of bonds issued by its subsidiary,
known as CEOC, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in January
2015.
The bondholders have also alleged that Caesars stripped CEOC
of its best hotels and casinos, such as the Linq Hotel & Casino
complex in Las Vegas, leaving the subsidiary unable to pay its
debts.
Caesars, which is controlled by Apollo Global Management
and TPG Capital Management, has denied those
allegations.
CEOC has argued its parent should be shielded from
litigation because Caesars has committed to contributing
billions of dollars to CEOC's reorganization plan.
(Writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)