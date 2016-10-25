Caesars unit reaches deal with holdout creditor Trilogy

CHICAGO Oct 25 The bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp has reached an agreement with a main holdout creditor, hedge fund Trilogy Capital Management, a filing with an Illinois district court showed on Tuesday.

Trilogy has agreed to support the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC), which filed for Chapter 11 protection in January 2015, and halt litigation over bond guarantees, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)