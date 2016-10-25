Caesars unit reaches deal with holdout creditor Trilogy

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
CHICAGO Oct 25 The bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp has reached an agreement with a main holdout creditor, hedge fund Trilogy Capital Management, a filing with an Illinois district court showed on Tuesday.
Trilogy has agreed to support the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC), which filed for Chapter 11 protection in January 2015, and halt litigation over bond guarantees, according to the filing.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
