Caesars reaches agreement ending bankruptcy objections

CHICAGO Jan 13 Lawyers for Caesars Entertainment Corp's bankrupt unit told a U.S. judge on Friday they had reached an agreement ending the last objections to its reorganization plan, clearing the way for the casino operator to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said he would sign an order approving the plan once the agreement had been documented. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago, writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)