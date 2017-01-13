版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 00:27 BJT

Caesars reaches agreement ending bankruptcy objections

CHICAGO Jan 13 Lawyers for Caesars Entertainment Corp's bankrupt unit told a U.S. judge on Friday they had reached an agreement ending the last objections to its reorganization plan, clearing the way for the casino operator to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said he would sign an order approving the plan once the agreement had been documented. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago, writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐