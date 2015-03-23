Former Weil partner Davis tapped as Caesars examiner

| March 23
March 23 Restructuring lawyer Richard Davis will
likely lead an investigation into transactions by the operating
unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp, which filed for
Chapter 11 this year.
The bankruptcy arm of the U.S. Justice Department on Monday
recommended Davis as the examiner in the massive case, asking a
judge to consider approval of the pick at a hearing on
Wednesday.
Davis, a former partner at bankruptcy powerhouse Weil
Gotshal & Manges, has served in several investigative roles both
in and out of bankruptcy.
Most recently he was tasked with probing the dealings of
bankrupt hedge fund Fletcher International, whose founder,
Alphonse "Buddy" Fletcher, is the husband of Ellen Pao, the
plaintiff in a high-profile gender discrimination lawsuit
against venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, or CEOC, filed for
bankruptcy in January to cut its debt by $10 billion. Prior to
filing, it transferred a number of its most valuable properties
to affiliates of its parent as it struggled to overhaul
operations.
Creditors have alleged the moves were illegal efforts by the
parent to place the assets beyond the reach of creditors.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar this month directed
the Justice Department to appoint an examiner to analyze the
deals. CEOC did not challenge the directive, but sought
unsuccessfully to narrow the scope and cost of an investigation.
In a report in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago on Monday,
Davis said he would charge $850 an hour for the work and retain
his own team of lawyers.
Davis was part of the Watergate Special Prosecution Force in
the 1970s, and he later joined the U.S. Treasury Department as
assistant treasury secretary, where he was "deeply involved" in
the financial agreements that led to the release of hostages
during the Iranian hostage crisis, he said in his report.
He was a partner at Weil from 1981 through 2011.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Leslie Adler)